Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 211.40

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.43. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

