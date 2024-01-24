Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target at $29.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after buying an additional 197,948 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.