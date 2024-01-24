Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $56.35

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

