Brokerages Set First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Target Price at $24.60

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $11,053,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Busey by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

