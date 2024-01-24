Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $289.24

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.51. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

