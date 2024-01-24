Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $71.13

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Calix



Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

