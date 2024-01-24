Briaud Financial Planning Inc Sells 2,390 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. 54,252,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729,727. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

