Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

