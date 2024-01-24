Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $93,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.61. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

