Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $83,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.55. 3,511,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.11. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

