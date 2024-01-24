Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $50,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 2,430,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

