Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $158,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 445,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 819,187 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.