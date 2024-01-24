Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 524 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 1,658,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

