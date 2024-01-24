Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 985,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,976. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

