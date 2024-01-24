Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $296.71

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$296.71 and last traded at C$296.70, with a volume of 3010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$293.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$286.92.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$269.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$251.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 8.5463505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

