BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock's current price.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,402. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

