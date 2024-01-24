BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Gap Down to $83.31

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.31, but opened at $77.86. BOK Financial shares last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 16,961 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.