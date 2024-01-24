Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

BX stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.50. 2,341,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,824. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

