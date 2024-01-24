BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $786.43. 366,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,425. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

