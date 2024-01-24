BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.16. 1,413,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,883,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
BlackBerry Price Performance
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
