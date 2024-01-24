BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.19. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,049,406 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 692,610 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.