Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Head to Head Review

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.80 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.04

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Yellow Group and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,450.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,601.11%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.59%. Given Big Yellow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.3 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 322 industrial assets totaling approximately 70.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

