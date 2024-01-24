Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

BERY opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after buying an additional 588,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 166.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after buying an additional 494,118 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

