Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 880 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

