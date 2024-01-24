Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,930,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

