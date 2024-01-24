Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,490.62 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,289.69 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

