Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $954.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $955.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

