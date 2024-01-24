Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

