Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

