Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 114 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $344.18 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

