Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
PAF opened at GBX 16.86 ($0.21) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).
Pan African Resources Company Profile
