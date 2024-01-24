Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

PAF opened at GBX 16.86 ($0.21) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

