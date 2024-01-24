Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

RSG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 21.40 ($0.27). 84,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,805. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £455.82 million, a PE ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.91.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

