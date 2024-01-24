Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.9 %
RSG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 21.40 ($0.27). 84,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,805. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £455.82 million, a PE ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.91.
About Resolute Mining
