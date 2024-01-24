Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
