Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

JLP stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 2,293,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,564. The company has a market cap of £172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

