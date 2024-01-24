Barclays Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $54.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,368,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

