Barclays Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $94.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 1,433,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,814. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 100.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 135,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.