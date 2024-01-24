Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

