Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

BANC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $743.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

