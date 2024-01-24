Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $195.97 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00008933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $195.97 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,347,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,576,501 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

