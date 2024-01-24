Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.