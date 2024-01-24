Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

