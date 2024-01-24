Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

