Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $390.66 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.56 and its 200 day moving average is $360.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

