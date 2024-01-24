Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

LIN opened at $407.89 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

