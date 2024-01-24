Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

