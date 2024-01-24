Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $802,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.