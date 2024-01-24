Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $609,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.