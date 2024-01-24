Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

