Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,008 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 983,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.