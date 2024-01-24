Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

WBA stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

