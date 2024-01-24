Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

